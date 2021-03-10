Schools named after influential figures at other universities

National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine

The school bears the name of the Hong Kong-trained businessman and doctor who died in 1959. He was an uncle of Dr Yong Pung How. NUS received a $100 million donation from him, a sum which was matched dollar for dollar by the Singapore Government.

NUS' Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music

Named after the late Madam Yong Siew Toh, the daughter of Dr Yong Loo Lin. The conservatory offers a range of degrees in music. It was established with a donation of $25 million in 2003, and an additional donation of $25 million in 2008 from the Yong Loo Lin Trust.

Nanyang Technological University's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine

Named after prominent businessman Lee Kong Chian, known as "South-east Asia's Rubber and Pineapple King". Mr Lee spent a large amount of his wealth supporting education, donating to many schools. Also named after Mr Lee, who died in 1967, is Singapore Management University's Lee Kong Chian School of Business.

NTU's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information

The journalism school was renamed after Singapore's fourth president, a former journalist, in 2006, a year after he died.

NTU said the renaming was guided by Dr Wee's life-long passion for journalism and the truth, his fighting spirit and the enduring values he lived by.

NTU's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies

Named after Singapore's first foreign minister, who died in 2006. Mr Rajaratnam was a former journalist and a founding member of the People's Action Party.

The graduate school and think-tank, set up in 2007, now offers masters programmes in international relations and strategic studies, in keeping with the long diplomatic career of Mr Rajaratnam.

NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health

Named after Professor Saw Swee Hock, a statistician and philanthropist who donated $30 million to set up the school in 2011.The expert in statistics and demographics died last month.

Ng Wei Kai