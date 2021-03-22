School in culture-war crosshairs over 'inclusive language guide'

NEW YORK • A principal at a private Manhattan school is defending his institution's "inclusive language guide" after it gained media attention as part of a larger debate on political correctness and so-called cancel culture in the United States.

The guide steered those involved with the school towards rephrasing language on gender, families, sexual orientation and race, among other topics.

It suggested replacing terms such as "mum and dad" with "grown-ups, folks or family" and "nanny/ babysitter" with "caregiver".

Grace Church School in Manhattan's Noho neighborhood posted the 12-page guidance last September, according to US news outlets.

The guide became a hot topic, thanks to media coverage fuelled by pro-Trump Fox commentator Sean Hannity earlier this month.

"We have found ourselves in the eye of the culture-war storm and it is important to remember why we are proud to be there," school head George Davison said in a letter.

The debate comes as the US grapples with issues surrounding race and as the coronavirus pandemic and attendant recession have laid bare economic inequality, all against the backdrop of the wider #MeToo movement.

"If the boorish 'cancel culture' press wants to condemn us a newly dubbed 'Woke Noho' school of politeness, dignity and respect, then I embrace it and I hope you will too," Mr Davison said.

The cancel-culture movement seeks to call out and punish offensive behaviour, but is denounced by critics as excessive and contributing to increased political polarisation.

Stating that gender-inclusive language could "provide critical affirmation to students across the gender spectrum", the school guide advised that "one way to achieve this is to take gender out of text where it's unnecessary".

Other suggestions included replacing terms such as "boys and girls," "guys" and "ladies and gentlemen" with words such as "people, folks, friends, readers and mathematicians".

The guide also called on students to introduce themselves in class using the pronouns they wish to use to talk about themselves.

"Our inclusive language guide does not ban any words," Mr Davison said.

Grace Church School, which is Episcopalian and was founded in 1894, has about 770 students ranging in age from early childhood through the end of high school.

Debate surrounding the school's language guide comes on the heels of six books by popular children's author Dr Seuss being pulled by their publisher over imagery considered racist, and toymaker Hasbro rebranding the logo and packaging of the popular Mr Potato Head toy as simply "Potato Head".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE