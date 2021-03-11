School goes beyond textbooks to nurture love of Chinese language and literature

For Ms Chong Ka Wuei's students, appreciation for Chinese literature extends beyond analysing the written word in classrooms.

Students in the Chinese Language Elective Programme (Clep) at Nan Chiau High School have also learnt to appreciate films by Singaporean film-maker Eva Tang, produce broadcasting programmes with UFM100.3 DJ Chang Cheng Yao, and craft modern prose with local writer You Jin.

Ms Chong, Special Assistance Programme subject head and Clep coordinator, said: "We want our activities to be more engaging and interesting, and not traditional, so we discussed with our HOD (head of department) and school leaders what kinds of activities we can have, other than to just read a literature book, and learn from that."

A room dedicated to Clep students was officially opened on Monday, which was also the school's 74th anniversary.

The third-storey room comprises a 45-seater classroom for lessons and a 20-seater study room for Clep students to revise their work and have discussions with schoolmates.

Speaking at the opening of the Clep room, Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling said in Mandarin: "I hope that in such an excellent learning environment with a literary atmosphere, Clep students can be culturally nurtured and inspired and become better in mastering the Chinese language to become talents who are bilingual and bicultural."

The school has 25 Secondary 3 and 31 Secondary 4 students currently enrolled in Clep, a two-year advanced Chinese language and literature course introduced by the Ministry of Education last year.

The programme is offered in selected secondary schools to students with the aptitude for and keen interest in the subjects.

Clep classes were previously conducted in regular classrooms.

Sec 4 student Melissa Goh Zhi Yu, 16, said the new room provides a quieter and more conducive learning environment.

Nan Chiau High School principal Siau Fong Fui said that exposing the students to a range of genres and activities motivates them to explore Chinese language and literature beyond the scope they have come to expect.

Clep students said they have become more appreciative of the Chinese language.

Sec 4 student Amber Lee Kei Yen, 16, said: "The Chinese language is actually quite versatile and interesting, and I would want to learn more about it. It's not just an examination subject; it's an art form that can be appreciated through many ways and perspectives."