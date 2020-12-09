School fees unchanged for S'poreans, PRs next year; small rise for non-Asean foreign students

The standard miscellaneous fees will also remain unchanged next year.
The standard miscellaneous fees will also remain unchanged next year.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday (Dec 9) it will not be making any changes to school fees for Singapore citizens, permanent residents and students from Asean.

However, there will be an increase of about 3 per cent in fees for non-Asean foreign students in government and government-aided schools, which takes effect from January 2021.

These students will pay $25 to $50 more per month. The revision is part of MOE's regular review of school fees.

Primary school education is free for Singaporeans, while those in secondary schools and at the pre-university level pay monthly fees of $5 and $6 respectively.

The standard miscellaneous fees also remain unchanged next year.

More on this topic

 
 

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Topics: 