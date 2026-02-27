Scholars’ Choice hosts second outreach event at TMJC for A-level graduates looking for scholarships

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

TMJC student Goh Jun Keat (right), seen here with Kiss92FM DJ Shawnia Seah, hopes to pursue economics and data science-related courses in university.

SINGAPORE – Students from Tampines Meridian Junior College (TMJC) were handed copies of The Straits Times along with a supplement on scholarships at a Scholars’ Choice outreach event, held in conjunction with the release of A-level examination results, on Feb 27.

Organised by SPH Media, the event spotlights the Scholars’ Choice platform run by ST. The one-stop website aims to provide comprehensive information on scholarships offered by private organisations and government bodies.

TMJC students were also treated to bubble tea at the second outreach event by Scholars’ Choice in a school, with the first held at Victoria Junior College in 2025.

Students can visit the Scholars’ Choice website to browse and apply for scholarships provided by more than 40 organisations.

Kiss92FM DJ Shawnia Seah, who interacted with students at a booth, said: “Getting to talk to the students about Scholars’ Choice showed that many of them are already planning ahead, and that’s always a good sign, especially for the next generation with the increasingly competitive job market today.

Students getting free bubble tea near ST's booth at Tampines-Meridian Junior College on Feb 27, 2026. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

“I’m really looking forward to where they’re going to go.”

Students expressed equal parts excitement, nervousness and gratitude when they spoke to ST ahead of the release of the results at 2.30pm.

Krystal Sandar Swe said having a platform like Scholars’ Choice provides comprehensive information about scholarships, which helps to streamline the search process.

“Especially since after A levels, usually you are already so stressed out and there’s a lot of emotions going on. I think it’s quite useful as you don’t have to go through the hassle of looking through so many websites,” she noted.

She is looking to pursue a sustainability or design-related course in university, and has her eyes set on the non-uniformed Defence Merit Scholarship offered by the Ministry of Defence.

Nurul Illyanis Muhammad Khairul, who is on the national women’s football team, said she is exploring scholarships for athletes offered by local universities.

Getting financial support is at the top of her mind as she comes from a single-income household. “I hope to lessen my mum’s load,” the national team’s goalkeeper added.

Nurul Illyanis Muhammad Khairul (right), with Kiss92FM DJ Shawnia Seah. The TMJC student hopes to secure a scholarship for athletes in local universities. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Her schoolmate, Goh Jun Keat , said he feels grateful looking back on his educational journey in Singapore, regardless of the results he is going to receive.

The Malaysian had an MOE ASEAN Pre-University scholarship. He hopes to pursue economics and data science-related courses in either the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University or Singapore Management University.

He is also looking to apply for scholarships offered by these schools.

A scholarship that can be found on Scholars’ Choice is the bond-free Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship, established in 2006 in honour of the late former Cabinet minister and former chairman of the then Singapore Press Holdings.

Funded by SPH Foundation, the scholarship seeks to support promising undergraduates from low-income family backgrounds who are pursuing full-time degree programmes in languages, linguistics and the humanities at local universities.