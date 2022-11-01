S’pore needs lifelong learning system that helps all workers: Tharman

SINGAPORE - Workers can benefit from a new lifelong learning system designed to ensure progress for everyone, including three groups of people who are at risk of being left behind.

The three groups are blue-collar and non-professional white-collar workers, mid-career workers, and those working in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, was speaking at the inaugural Global Lifelong Learning Summit held at Pan Pacific Singapore on Tuesday.

In outlining his vision of the system, Mr Tharman identified three key planks for the framework, and how it should differ from the existing “architecture” of formal education.

First, it needs to pull together and even anticipate the demand for skills across the whole economy, he said. This must then be connected to training content and methods, and people both in the workforce and looking for jobs to help them develop their careers, as well as the companies.

Singapore has made a reasonable start in this regard, Mr Tharman said, but more must be done to link the demand for skills, individual interests and training institutions.

The system must also recognise and serve the differing motivations of individuals and companies, he added.

Enterprises need people with skills that are useful today and specific to their needs, but individuals want to gain skills that will benefit them across their careers, possibly with new employers in the future, he said.

Mr Tharman said: “You need an architecture that provides enough avenues for individuals to develop their careers… But it should have, broadly speaking, a ‘demand-side’ bias for looking at what skills are needed in the labour market.”

Second, the new system must avoid fragmentation, said Mr Tharman.

Unlike formal education in schools, an adult learning system may be more dispersed, with many different providers working on different platforms. But the system must find a way to aggregate or bring together these platforms and the information on them, he added.

Mr Tharman said: “Complexity is the enemy of most individuals, an enemy of enabling them to plan their futures. So we need to ensure the system aggregates information and even aggregates different platforms.”