Roving Art Truck to rev up kids' art interest

An initiative to get primary and secondary school students to appreciate art will soon hit the road with a Roving Art Truck visiting the first batch of seven schools.

The National Gallery Singapore project, which costs $200,000 and is funded by semiconductor company Applied Materials, aims to cover every primary and secondary school here in the next three years.

Launched at the Applied Materials building in Upper Changi yesterday, the truck contains 10 framed prints of works of art that are on display at the National Gallery. Placards with questions such as "If you were in the scene depicted in the artwork, what would you hear and smell?", encourage students to think about the works of art.

The works are by prominent Singaporean and South-east Asian artists, such as Jaafar Latiff's Wandering Series batik paintings (1970s to 1980s) and Georgette Chen's Singapore Waterfront (from 1963).

The truck will spend three to five days in each school, from next month. Students will be guided by an art educator from the National Gallery who will encourage them to share their observations and co-create art with their schoolmates via an Inspiration Wall and Co-Creation Wall in the truck.

The first schools the truck will visit include Bedok Green Primary School, Park View Primary, St Anthony's Canossian Secondary and Xinmin Secondary.

"By bringing the art engagement activities to the school's doorstep, not only do we provide convenience, but our art educators on board the truck can also bring the artworks to life and create a dynamic learning experience," said Ms Suenne Megan Tan, a senior director at the National Gallery.

The truck is the National Gallery's latest move to drive up art accessibility. Past efforts include displaying QR codes in Housing Board void decks and introducing children to the basics of lacquer and batik painting.

Ms Tan said the truck's reach can be expanded to more demographics, such as seniors or "underserved segments in society", with the art tailored to the specific audiences.

Mr Wee Hian Kuah, an operations manager at Applied Materials, who was present at the launch event with his daughter, said he loves the idea of a mobile truck as it makes it easier for people to access and learn how to appreciate art.

"My girl, who is five, enjoyed the drawing and wall in the truck. She is so proud and happy to put her 'art piece' on the wall. She may not know how to appreciate the art pieces inside the truck now, but I do believe that she learnt something while having fun," said Mr Wee.