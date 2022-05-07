River Valley High School team beat 117 other teams to win cyber security competition

SINGAPORE - A team from River Valley High School fended off stiff competition to win a cyber security competition on Saturday (May 7).

The competition tested the teams' abilities in various skills including cryptography and machine learning.

Team RVCTF (River Valley Capture the Flag) out-duelled 117 other teams, comprising over 470 students, in the fourth edition of the annual Cyberthon.

The gruelling full-day competition involved solving 30 challenges that drew from a swathe of cyber security skills.

The race to the top spot went down to the wire, with the results up in the air till the final hour, but a team from NUS High School of Mathematics and Science and another from Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) had to settle for second and third respectively.

Liu Jiaye, 19; Guan Chen Di, Lucas Lau and Zhou Zehao, all aged 18, make up Team RVCTF.

Jiaye credited the team's success to the complementary strengths of each member.

"Zehao is good at data science and programming challenges, Lucas is good at (digital) forensics, while me and Chen Di are good at reverse engineering.

"During the competition, we could spread out the challenges without overlap... (and this was) a key factor in helping us to win since the competition is relatively short."

"We can all focus on own strengths," he added.

Such was the overall strength of their performance, that they pipped the NUS High School team, which won two other prizes involving data science and solving complex challenges.

To score points for each challenge, participants have to find a correct answer and submit it.

The number of points each challenge is worth, which is the same at the start of the competition, changes with the number of teams that end up solving each challenge.

The competition, which saw 19 schools compete, is open to pre-university students from junior colleges, centralised institutes and schools offering the International Baccalaureate.

The top three teams won cash prizes of $5,000, $3,500 and $1,500 respectively.