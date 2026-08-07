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Revisit expert tips for PSLE oral exams

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Regular practice with debates teaches a child to structure his thoughts and justify his opinions.

Regular practice with debates teaches a child to structure his thoughts and justify his opinions.

PHOTO: ST FILE

  • PSLE oral exams are on Aug 12 and 13, and students should use daily short practices and family debates to build confidence.
  • Teachers advise focusing on fluency, handling difficult words, and justifying opinions in Stimulus-Based Conversation.
  • AI tools and informal debates can help improve English oral skills and prepare students effectively for the exam.

AI generated

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – With the PSLE oral exams taking place on Aug 12 and 13, it is time for pupils to consolidate their knowledge and skills. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.