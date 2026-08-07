Revisit expert tips for PSLE oral exams
- PSLE oral exams are on Aug 12 and 13, and students should use daily short practices and family debates to build confidence.
- Teachers advise focusing on fluency, handling difficult words, and justifying opinions in Stimulus-Based Conversation.
- AI tools and informal debates can help improve English oral skills and prepare students effectively for the exam.
AI generated
Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.
SINGAPORE – With the PSLE oral exams taking place on Aug 12 and 13, it is time for pupils to consolidate their knowledge and skills.