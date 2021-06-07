For Subscribers
PSLE: How to revise for examinations
Review, rework, relax
Take the June holidays to evaluate your child's mid-year examination papers and revise, but ensure he or she gets time to relax to prevent burning out
With just four months to go till the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE), the June holidays are a good time to consolidate your child's revision regimen.
Depending on whether your child did well for the mid-year examinations or needs more help in a subject, experts recommend different strategies in the run-up to the national exams.