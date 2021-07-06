Returning Singaporeans can apply to join local schools from July 7

SINGAPORE - Children of families relocating back to Singapore can apply to join local schools from Wednesday (July 7).

Students who want to join secondary schools, junior colleges or the Millennia Institute for the 2022 academic year can apply through the School Placement Exercise for Returning Singaporeans (Spers), said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a release on Tuesday.

Applications will be open to those seeking to enter Secondary 1 to 3 and Pre-University year 1.

Students are generally not admitted into Secondary 4 and Pre-University 2 as they are national examination years, said MOE.

Returning students will need to sit a set of tests to receive their school options.

The tests will be held on Sept 21 for those applying to secondary schools, and on Nov 11 for those applying to junior colleges and Millennia Institute.

These students will receive their school options from MOE in December.

For students who cannot make the dates, MOE will conduct another round of tests in December - known as the Supplementary Placement Exercise.

Applications for the second round of testing will open in October.

These students will receive their school placement results in February 2022.

Students are advised to apply through the first round of testing so they can start the 2022 academic year with their new school cohort in January, said MOE.

Students also have the option of bypassing the testing process by enrolling in a school near their homes.

Under the MOE Assured School Placement service, returning students are guaranteed admission to a school with vacancies near their home. However, the school may conduct its own assessments and/or interviews, said MOE.

Pupils of primary-school age can approach MOE at any time for help getting into a school, without having to sit a test.

"MOE will offer the student a place in a primary school with vacancies near the child's residence, at a level appropriate for the child's age cohort," it said.

The ministry added that some students may have to sit a test in the school after being admitted to figure out their current level of academic achievement.

According to the MOE website, secondary-level students will have to take tests in English and mathematics.

Those applying to pre-university schools will have to take tests in the two subjects, along with an additional general ability test.

Secondary school students can submit their applications at this website.

Pre-university students can do so at this website.