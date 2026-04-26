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Crocs' takeback programme promotes sustainability, while the SG Chinese FunFest aims to spark interest in Chinese language and culture.

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Trade in old Crocs for discount on new ones

When you and your kids have outgrown your Crocs shoes, drop them off at the collection boxes in retail stores.

The American footwear brand has expanded its takeback programme to Asia – debuting in Singapore and South Korea – on Earth Day, April 22.

The Old Crocs. New Life initiative invites customers to return used shoes from the brand for a 15 per cent discount on future purchases.

While pairs in good condition will be donated, worn-out shoes are broken down and used in the Keep It Going clog collection, which is made with 25 per cent recycled material.

This range is currently sold only in the US and Canada, where the takeback programme has been running since 2024. Its launch in Singapore and South Korea is projected for after 2027, depending on the volume of worn-out pairs collected, Croc s chief sustainability officer Deanna Bratter says.

With the addition of Singapore and South Korea, alongside ongoing initiatives in five European countries including France and Germany, the programme now spans 353 Crocs stores worldwide.

Ms Bratter notes that the brand is popular across all age groups, including children and young people, whom she hopes will lead the charge in environmental awareness.

Crocs chief sustainability officer Deanna Bratter at the Singapore launch of the brand's takeback programme on April 22. PHOTO: CROCS SINGAPORE

“We know the younger generation care s more about sustainability than those before them, often educating their parents on recycling,” she adds. “We hope they continue to champion the environment by supporting brands that align with their values.”

SG Chinese FunFest

Author Joey Loi (left) and illustrator Melissa Chiew will discuss how parents can teach kids about the value of money. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Foster a deeper connection to Chinese language and culture with your children at the inaugural SG Chinese FunFest. This family-oriented festival, running from April 25 to May 17, features a variety of programmes, including carnivals and talks.

This event is organised by six brands under SPH Media’s Chinese Media Group: dailies Lianhe Zaobao and Shin Min Daily News; ZBSchools, which produces education content for students from pre-school to secondary school levels; social media channel HeyKaki; and radio stations UFM100.3 and 96.3HaoFM.

Among the line-up is a parent-child workshop, featuring the creators of the 2025 Chinese picture book Money Drops From The Sky, on May 3 at The Arts House’s Play Den.

Author Joey Loi and illustrator Melissa Chiew, both mothers, will conduct a reading session and d iscuss how parents can teach their children about the value of money.

Registration is $5 a person and admission is free for kids aged six and under. All paying participants will receive a $5 Popular Book voucher upon arrival at the event.

Anoth er h ighlight is a series of guided tours to uncover the rich history and hidden gems of landmarks including Changi Village, Fort Canning, Waterloo Street and Chinatown Heritage Centre. These tours run from May 1 to 17, with fees starting at $27 a person.

Go to str.sg/hfWr for more information.