PSLE, O-level and national exam results to be released online, handed out in smaller venues

SINGAPORE - Students will be getting the results of the national examinations online and in smaller venues in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new arrangements were announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Tuesday (Oct 27).

The tentative dates for the release of results for examinations, including the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and A levels, are available on the MOE website.

The exact date will be confirmed about one week before the actual day.

All candidates can view their results online at SEAB's website on the respective dates with a system-generated password or with their SingPass.

MOE said that students can also return to their respective schools to collect their results as it recognises that doing so marks an important milestone.

Those who wish to collect their results in person can do so in individual classrooms instead of large crowded venues, such as the school hall. They will have to comply with safe management practices.

PSLE candidates are permitted to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

However, parents and guardians would need to wait at designated common areas in schools and observe safe management measures implemented.



PHOTO: MOE



Students who are unwell or on Covid-related notices on the day when the results are released should not return to school.

The physical copy of their results can be collected from their school at a later date.

Those who are unable to collect their results in school may appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results as well as other forms stated on the MOE website.

If they cannot appoint a proxy to collect their results, they can contact their school for further assistance.