Republic Polytechnic to expand use of AI in students’ learning

Third year RP student Kymberly Uthaya Kumar (left) speaking with Senior Minister of State for Education David Neo (centre) and RP principal Jeanne Liew (right) at the launch of RP’s AI Transformation strategy on Jan 8.

SINGAPORE – All students at Republic Polytechnic (RP) will be using artificial intelligence (AI) more deeply in their coursework, thanks to a campus-wide push to ensure they are proficient with AI when they join the workforce.

Rather than learning about AI as a standalone subject, students will encounter and use AI directly in existing study modules alongside their problem-based learning approach.

The use of AI will vary across the various disciplines in RP.

For example, in supply chain courses, students will use AI tools to analyse demand patterns, optimise inventory and plan efficient delivery routes. RP said these are skills that are increasingly in demand in global logistics.

Creative arts and media students, meanwhile, will learn to integrate generative AI tools into content creation processes, from ideation and storyboarding to post-production, while learning to maintain creative control and ethical standards.

An AI-driven chatbot, designed specifically to train students studying hotel and leisure management, can simulate guest interactions to help trainees develop soft skills through immersive, scenario-based practice. It gives students the flexibility to practice and improve their skills anytime, anywhere, enhancing real-world readiness.

RP said such tools allow students to gain realistic practice while freeing up classroom time for deeper discussion and reflection.

By the 2027 academic year, at least half of the discipline-specific modules in every diploma will incorporate AI tools and applications that mirror those used in the workplace.

The sweeping changes are part of the polytechnic’s AI Transformation strategy aimed at giving students hands-on experience with real-world technologies.

This is critical as industries increasingly demand workers who can work confidently and responsibly alongside AI.

To be implemented progressively in four levels, the changes will first help students develop a foundational understanding of AI before teaching them how to apply AI tools ethically and responsibly.

More advanced modules will then involve developing industry-relevant AI tools, before culminating in AI design at the last level.

Assessment practices will also be updated in tandem with these changes.

Said RP: “Learners are now evaluated not only on final outputs, but also on their thinking processes, use of AI tools and ability to work effectively alongside them.”

Speaking at the launch event for RP’s AI Transformation strategy at its open house on Jan 8, Mr David Neo, Senior Minister of State for Education, echoed the need to nurture an AI-ready workforce.

Senior Minister of State for Education David Neo speaking at the launch of RP’s AI Transformation strategy at its open house on Jan 8. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

To do so, institutes of higher learning (IHLs) like RP have to play a key role in upskilling the workforce through Continuing Education and Training (CET) programmes.

“We want to maintain Singapore’s human capital as our greatest competitive advantage, and enable every Singaporean to access good jobs,” said Mr Neo, who is also the Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

He added that there are now over 1,600 SkillsFuture Singapore-supported AI-related courses, that support AI competency-building for various skill levels and needs.

Emphasising the need to start young, Mr Neo said the Education Ministry (MOE) is also preparing students to be AI-ready with the right mindsets and skills to thrive in future workplaces.

To this end, students will not only learn about AI and how to use it, but will also learn with and beyond AI, by leveraging it to enhance learning outcomes.

Greater AI presence in education

Other IHLs have also introduced AI into their curricula.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic began integrating Gen AI into its curricula since 2023, with students across all diplomas set to experience it by 2026.

Singapore Polytechnic equips all students with basic AI literacy through a common core curriculum. Nanyang Polytechnic has embedded baseline Gen AI training into all diploma programmes since October 2025.

Temasek Polytechnic launched an experimental design studio in January 2024, giving design students a space to learn and experiment with Gen AI.

At the tertiary level, the Singapore University of Technology and Design is providing all first-year students with comprehensive training in Design AI skills, through a specially designed course.

Miss Kymberly Uthaya Kumar, 20, a third-year student pursuing a diploma in engineering design and business at RP, said she had many opportunities to dabble with AI during her time at the poly.

Miss Kymberly Uthaya Kumar said she had many opportunities to dabble with AI during her time at Republic Poly. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

These included learning how to connect AI with applications when she was learning about the Internet of Things (IoT) in her first year, and using AI to provide unique design features for a Year 2 project.

By her third year, she grew confident enough to use AI independently as part of her learning, even though it was not part of her coursework.

“AI helps make work more efficient and productive, but I have learnt that we always need to check AI’s output, as it can make mistakes,” said Miss Kymberly.

She added that RP’s AI overhaul is a great opportunity for students to prepare to enter the workforce with relevant skills.

“I am sure AI will feature in my future studies and work even, so it is good to be exposed to it and guided on how to use it in school,” she said.

The AI push also extends to RP’s CET programmes, with AI competencies being infused into specialist and part-time diplomas to help adult learners keep up with rapidly changing workplace technologies.

Depending on the programme, CET learners may use AI tools for productivity, data analysis or decision-making, with some courses offering opportunities to develop or use AI tools relevant to their industries.

In support of these changes, RP has expanded partnerships with major AI and technology companies. These include AI Singapore, Autodesk, Microsoft, NVIDIA and ST Engineering.

Through these collaborations, students gain access to industry-grade tools and platforms – generative design software, cybersecurity systems and AI-powered academic planning tools.

They can also take part in applied research projects, innovation challenges and industry-led training provided by these companies, which RP said stand to benefit from the strengthened talent pipeline and joint development of AI solutions.

To further aid in these efforts, all 1,200 RP staff members will undergo AI capability development, ranging from basic proficiency in role-relevant tools to advanced certifications.

RP said more than half of its staff have already attained baseline AI capability, with all expected to reach this level by the end of 2026.

Ms Jeanne Liew, RP’s principal and chief executive, said the goal of this transformation is to create an environment where every learner is empowered to succeed in the AI era.

By bringing the use of AI into the classroom, strengthening our workforce capabilities and working closely with industry partners, she said learners will have the confidence, judgment and skills to use and navigate new technologies.

“Our purpose is ultimately about giving our learners the opportunity to adapt, grow and excel in a fast-changing world,” said Ms Liew.