Soccer injury spurs healthcare passion: How physio undergrad is realising his goals with poly-gained skills

So when a senior told him about Republic Polytechnic’s (RP) Diploma in Sport & Exercise Science (DSES) at the School of Sports, Health and Leisure, he jumped at the chance to apply.

He said: “I looked at the curriculum, and a lot of the modules were very similar to what was being offered in physiotherapy courses at a university level, like injury management and prevention, anatomy and physiology and kinesiology. I thought it would be useful to prepare me for further education.”

On top of that, he was attracted to RP’s Problem-based Learning (PBL) approach. “In the DSES course, I would get to apply what I learnt in class to real-life problems rather than just memorise the content,” he said.

With his heart set on the DSES, Mr Yeong opted to apply for the course through the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE).

The Polytechnic EAE is a scheme that allows secondary school students to apply for and be accepted to polytechnics prior to the release of their O-Level results.

Preparing students to solve real-world problems

Being accepted into the DSES via the EAE scheme has turned out to be one of the best things to happen to Mr Yeong.

Of particular note were the smaller class sizes, which he felt were much more conducive to learning. “At another school, you might have maybe 300 students to one lecturer, and the lecturer just talked to you while you took notes.

“My classes were much smaller, which was much more engaging.”

Smaller classes also meant that Mr Yeong quickly grew more familiar with his classmates, which made the presentation-heavy coursework that much easier to deal with.

During the lessons, students collaborate in groups and have the opportunity to present on a variety of assigned topics, ranging from injury protocol to treatment regimes.

These learning and teaching activities encourage cooperation and teamwork between students, strengthening their relationships with one another – particularly useful in the small and tightly-knit physiotherapist community.

Mr Yeong admitted that when he first started classes at RP, he used to have stage fright when giving presentations. “But the daily presentations have helped me to build my confidence,” he said.

Now in his second year in the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Physiotherapy at the Singapore Institute of Technology and a recipient of the MOH Holdings Healthcare Merit Award, Mr Yeong highly recommends the EAE option for anyone who has a clear idea of their passions and future careers.

“Even now, in uni, you can tell who came from RP and who didn’t – usually, it’s the RP students who are much more confident.”

On top of that, Mr Yeong and his polytechnic classmates had the opportunity to apply what they had learnt in class through an internship.