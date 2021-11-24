Removal of T-score may help, but parents still hold key to reducing PSLE stress

SINGAPORE - The decades-old T-score, long seen as the bane of the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), has finally been abolished, replaced with a new scoring system that is meant to help take some pressure off children.

This year's Primary 6 cohort was the first to receive the PSLE results in a new format. Unlike in previous years, the score given to each pupil is based on how well he has done in the subject, shorn of the feature of the T-score in which how others fare is also taken into account.