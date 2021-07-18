Reduced capacity for physical sports and dance CCAs in schools; group sizes down from 5 to 2

SINGAPORE - The capacity limit for physical sports and dance co-curricular activities (CCAs) in schools will be reduced from 50 to 30 people due to the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the community.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said that group sizes should also be reduced from five to two people.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, MOE said on Sunday night (July 18) that these tightened safe management measures will take effect from Monday. A circular was sent on Saturday to inform schools of these updates, the ministry added.

Physical education lessons should also be class-based, and consist of individual or group activities up to a limit of two people.

MOE added that in-person CCAs in Term 3 for secondary schools, junior colleges and the Millennia Institute had resumed from July 12 and would continue.

The ministry said: "For primary schools, we plan to resume in-person CCA from Term 3 Week 5 (July 26 onwards), but will continue to review if any adjustment is needed based on the prevailing situation."

MOE said that relevant actions will also be taken for staff and students, should they or any of their household members receive a Health Risk Warning (HRW) or Health Risk Alert (HRA) SMS notification from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Last Friday, MOH said those who have been identified as having visited hot spots at the same time as a confirmed Covid-19 case will receive an HRW via SMS, as part of efforts to aggressively ring-fence Covid-19 cases.

Those who receive an HRW will be required under the law to get tested at a designated testing centre and self-isolate until they receive a negative result from their polymerase chain reaction test, among other compulsory measures.

Those who have visited locations where there are nightlife establishments operating as food and beverage establishments, or at other similar establishments flagged by the Singapore Police Force, will receive an HRA notice, and should monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days.

They are also encouraged to purchase self-test kits from pharmacies and do these tests regularly.

MOE said it is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to review if any adjustment to safe management measures in school is needed in line with national guidelines.