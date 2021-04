In the nearly borderless space of schools and services started by the Canossian Sisters, the saying that it takes a village to raise a child rings true.

The 1.75ha Canossian Village in MacPherson houses not only a pre-school, a primary school and a special education school for children with hearing loss, it also offers early intervention for pre-schoolers with hearing loss, after-school care, social work, counselling and therapy support, as well as assistance to low-income families.