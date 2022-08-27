Puppets, props and music among ways teachers get pupils to learn mother tongue

SINGAPORE - At the start of each year, pre-school teacher Nazreen Banu Surali Habeeb Mohamed is faced with the challenge of getting new pre-school pupils to reply to her in their mother tongue, Tamil.

Most struggle to string sentences together as the majority of children today speak mainly English at home, said Madam Nazreen, 40, who teaches English and Tamil.

To help them feel relaxed about speaking in Tamil, she and the children craft puppets, and she casts them as puppeteers and voice actors in short skits.

Madam Nazreen said: "I do this to help them feel confident in speaking. They have fun. They use different voices to act as the characters.

"This way, they feel that no one is judging them, so the children can be more comfortable to speak in their mother tongue."

Her creative approach to teaching was commended by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Saturday (Aug 27) at the annual Mother Tongue Languages Symposium, where he outlined the importance of children learning their mother tongue, as well as its challenges.

Now in its 11th year, the symposium aims to promote better learning and teaching of mother tongue languages for pre-school and primary schoolchildren through workshops, sharing sessions and other programmes.

It also marks the launch of a series of online learning resources that will be available on the symposium's website till April next year.

Mr Chan said in his opening speech at Republic Polytechnic in Woodlands: "To get our younger generation interested in learning mother tongue languages, educators, parents and the community will need to be innovative."

They can tap unconventional resources, such as social media and entertainment programmes, to make learning engaging for children, he said.

He spoke about twin brothers known as the Chinese Hackers on TikTok, who produce bite-size Chinese edutainment content for youth.

In their videos, they challenge youngsters to translate common English phrases into Mandarin - often to humorous effect - reaching an audience of some 125,000 followers.