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Work together with your Primary 6 child on what he needs after the mid-year exam.

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SINGAPORE – Your Primary 6 child comes home with marked mid-year exam papers. You see the results and your heart falls.

The worst thing to do is to let emotion take over and lash out: “How could this happen? Why did you make so many careless mistakes? The PSLE is only four months away!”

This would affect the child’s confidence. “For students, confidence is everything,” says Mr Moses Soh, deputy chief executive and head of academic innovation at Mind Stretcher, which offers tuition and enrichment programmes. “If a child believes he or she is not good enough, nothing will work.”

Instead, the Weighted Assessment 2 (WA2) is an opportunity for parents to analyse if their child’s mistakes stem from poor time management, carelessness, a knowledge gap or other areas.

“Then they should work together with their child on what support he or she needs,” says Ms Evelyn Nair-Guillet, who runs English enrichment centre Thinking Factory, emphasising that the action plan should also involve the child.

What parents can do is to sit down with their child for a confidence-building post-mortem. But how to do so?

Empathy first

Before even opening the WA2 papers or sitting down with their child, parents have to address their own emotions.

Ms June Yong, a counselling associate and family life specialist from Focus on the Family Singapore, suggests that parents should not deny their own feelings, but acknowledge them privately before responding to their child, so that they can speak in a calm and steady manner.

This is especially because first reactions shape how safe a child feels to reflect and engage, says Ms Yong. An empathetic starting comment such as “This may not be what you were hoping for” or “I can see this is hard for you to accept” helps the child feel seen rather than judged.

This is especially important if the child is already defeated and saying “I’m just bad at this”, “There’s no point trying” or “Nothing I do works. I’m stupid”. Ms Yong says: “That is when parental reassurance and gentle reframing become especially important.”

Parents should also think about what makes a “good” or “bad” result. The score should be compared with pre-set goals and the child’s previous performance. Any improvement, says Ms Nair-Guillet, is encouraging.

She adds: “In these few months before the PSLE, children can either have a growth mindset where they take the positive feedback and apply it to improve, or take the negative feedback and feel like a failure and develop a ‘why bother’ attitude.”

To stay positive, she also suggests that parents offer support, asking: “How can we as a family help you in the next few months?”

Conducting the post-mortem

When looking at the papers, it is good to start with the positives – and this might not have anything to do with the marks. “Following a study schedule with effort or forming better study habits should also be celebrated,” says Ms Nair-Guillet.

Parents can also speak to the child’s subject teachers, who may already have a good sense of the gaps.

Foundational gaps are when the child does not have a good grasp of the topic.

A clue might be when, even after reviewing the model answers or corrections, the child still cannot explain why his or her answer is wrong. “They should not go into their next exam knowing that there are things they don’t know,” says Mr Soh.

In such cases, says Ms Nair-Guillet, tuition might help, especially since tuition centres may have the know-how and resources to help students focus on topics with heavier weightage or identify “concept traps” where common mistakes are made.

Repeated application errors are when children do understand, but keep making the same mistakes.

Ms Nair-Guillet says: “If the child understands the rules, but repeatedly fails to apply them in tests and practice, parents should focus on targeted practice at home. The child can also start a notebook of rules and review them over the weekends.”

Mr Soh agrees and suggests that for questions that the child got wrong, it would be beneficial to revisit them weekly after doing corrections until the child gets these consistently right.

“This is a simple way to build confidence,” says Mr Soh, a President’s Scholar who used this method when he was a student.

Building confidence through action

Parents can also build confidence by helping the child move from self-judgment to problem-solving, asking open-ended questions like “Which part felt hardest for you?” or “What is one topic you would like to work on together?”

Most times, children are aware of what they need to work on, be it revising the rules or if whether they were careless.

Following WA2, which is a test of specific topics in most schools, Mr Soh suggests that children start doing full papers. Most times, schools start this only about a month before the prelims.

“I would say it is timely now to do a full stock take, and get a sense of whether the child can manage time well,” he says.

Beyond exam strategy, experts agree that how parents frame results at home is critical.

Ms Yong says: “In a system as academically demanding as Singapore’s, it is understandable for parents to feel worried about results. But it is helpful to treat each weighted assessment as feedback rather than a verdict of a child’s future success in life.”