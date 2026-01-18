For subscribers
PSLE: Should parents take leave to help their child prepare for the exams?
- Experts advise considering the benefits of taking leave for PSLE prep, focusing on emotional support than monitoring child's revision.
- Prioritise sleep, exercise and nutrition to manage PSLE stress effectively.
- If parents find it difficult to remain calm or control their anxiety, taking PSLE leave may actually be unhelpful.
AI generated
Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.
SINGAPORE – As your child approaches the PSLE – his first national examination – you may be considering taking time off work to help with preparations.