SINGAPORE – The results for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) are out and secondary schools offering the integrated programme (IP) would be highly sought after by parents.

But if a child did not qualify for an IP secondary school, he or she still has a second shot at an IP junior college (JC) after Secondary 4. There are 17 secondary schools offering the IP and 11 IP JCs, out of about 150 secondary schools and 22 JCs.