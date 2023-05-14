PSLE preparation: How to help your child get the most out of revision in June

SINGAPORE – Pupils who are weak in Chinese language tell Ms Teo Xiwen that they feel overwhelmed when preparing for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) because they struggle with all components of the exam.

Ms Teo, head of mother tongue languages at Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School, advises them to take small steps to improve instead of dwelling on what they do not know.

For example, they could revise and remember a few Chinese words each day to improve their vocabulary, and try to use one good phrase or sentence in their compositions each week.

“No matter how little time they think they have left for preparation, I assure my students that every minute makes a difference,” she says.

She has found that helping her pupils set achievable targets and celebrating every little success can boost their morale.

“When they feel encouraged, they will become energised and motivated to transform thoughts into actions,” she says.

With less than five months to the PSLE, experienced primary-school teachers and tutors share tips on how parents can guide their child to get the most out of their revision in the next few months.

What is next after mid-year assessments?

The test results are in and it is a good time to take stock of what needs to be done for each subject, say teachers.

For example, The Learning Lab’s science subject head for Tampines and Seletar, Ms Choo Xin Ying, says May is a good time to identify areas of weakness and analyse errors.

Mistakes could have been made because of the lack of content knowledge or technique. For example, they did not know how to eliminate ambiguous multiple-choice options or narrow down question requirements accurately, she says.

Mr Jayce Or, founder of Germinate Learning, a science enrichment centre, explains what a range of scores could mean in terms of a child’s understanding of Science.

When they score below 50 marks, pupils are weak in their conceptual understanding, he says.

“Multiple-choice questions (MCQ) will have close but wrong options. When students are weak in concepts, they may end up selecting wrong answers.”