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PSLE playbook: What worked – and didn’t – for parents and pupils who have been through the exam

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Faith (left), a Secondary 1 student at Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School, and her father Desmond Goh.

Faith, a Secondary 1 student at Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School, and her father Desmond Goh. She sat the PSLE in 2025.

ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Melody Zaccheus

  • Parents should support their children’s strengths and limits, using flexible study methods instead of enforcing a strict, one-size-fits-all approach.
  • Starting PSLE revision early, from Primary 4, helps reduce stress and build strong study habits.
  • Maintaining joy and well-being during PSLE is vital; balancing study with fun activities and emotional support boosts confidence and motivation.

AI generated

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – Many pupils spend their PSLE year buried in books — their days filled with a mix of drills, past-year papers and tuition classes.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.