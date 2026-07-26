PSLE playbook: What worked – and didn’t – for parents and pupils who have been through the exam
Melody Zaccheus
- Parents should support their children’s strengths and limits, using flexible study methods instead of enforcing a strict, one-size-fits-all approach.
- Starting PSLE revision early, from Primary 4, helps reduce stress and build strong study habits.
- Maintaining joy and well-being during PSLE is vital; balancing study with fun activities and emotional support boosts confidence and motivation.
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Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.
SINGAPORE – Many pupils spend their PSLE year buried in books — their days filled with a mix of drills, past-year papers and tuition classes.