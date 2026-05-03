PSLE Companion to offer more revision tools and expert help

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Starting in June, I am taking leave from work to help my daughter revise for the PSLE. I recently signed up for the PSLE Companion. Since it is just a few months to the exam, can I expect more resources to guide my daughter in her revision? I think subject-specific resources would be especially useful, as would help with the oral exams, which carry more weight now.

First, welcome to the PSLE Companion community. Since you subscribed only recently, you may not have had the time to look at all the content we have made available over the last four months.

We have held two workshops so far. At the last one on April 4, two experts, including mathematics expert Yeap Ban Har, gave step-by-step advice on how to prepare children for PSLE Maths.

Besides the article, “Learn to solve tough PSLE Maths questions with Dr Yeap”, we have a two-part video where he uses PSLE Maths questions from past years to show parents how they can help their children tackle complex maths problems.

I also want to highlight the articles and two videos that we have on revision methods – such as spaced repetition and metacognition – that have been proven to boost memory and recall during exams.

This is important, as research shows that simply putting in more hours revising does not guarantee better results. Instead, your child should be using strategies that maximise learning efficiency.

To learn more about how to use spaced repetition and retrieval practice, and nurture metacognition skills in your child, watch the video podcast where I spoke to Mr Mark Png.

He developed the online revision tool PSLE Ninja that uses spaced repetition and active recall, among other proven learning methods, to help pupils from Primary 3 to 6 in English, Chinese, maths and science. It is aligned with the Ministry of Education syllabus and prepares pupils for multiple-choice question papers in the four subjects.

PSLE Ninja previously offered a free one-month trial to PSLE Companion subscribers. The free trial will now be available till end-May .

We will also be running articles and offering tools to help with English and Mother Tongue Oral in May .

The articles with tips from experts such as Mr Moses Soh from Mind Stretcher, which offers tuition and enrichment programmes, will cover exam strategies and practice methods for the English Oral e xam .

We will also make available a special online tool developed by Mind Stretcher to improve pupils’ reading skills. More details will be released soon.