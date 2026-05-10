PSLE Companion subscribers can try out cher.ai for free 

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

A screenshot of cher.ai oral reading page. The AI platform comprises a bank of 60 conversation topics with varying levels of difficulty.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – Parents can sign up for a free trial of cher.ai to help their children prepare for the PSLE English oral exam. In June, PSLE Companion subscribers who want to continue using the tools will receive a special discount.

The free trial gives them access to three reading exercises and a parent coaching kit (www.cher.ai/sbc-kit), which comprises a bank of 60 conversation topics with varying levels of difficulty. The trial comes with a free composition exercise.

Once logged in, students can pick a topic and begin the practice session by listening to an audio model recording or by reviewing tips on how to best read their selected passage aloud.

For a passage titled “Exploring Pulau Ubin”, students are provided tips on how to manage the text.

First, they are encouraged to capture a sense of wonder in their tone to draw the listener into a world filled with nature and wildlife.

Next, they are instructed to slow down when narrating descriptions of the island to create an immersive and nostalgic effect on listeners.

Lastly, they are nudged to take time to express excitement at highlight moments in the passage, such as when the writer describes encountering a large monitor lizard.

Once students are ready, they record themselves and the system analyses the clip and delivers a graded report with different bandings based on examination criteria.

The report indicates where a student might have mispronounced words, had poor pacing or used an inappropriate tone. Students can play back snippets of their recording and compare it to the model version before trying again.