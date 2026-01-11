PSLE bootcamps: How to decide if your child should sign up for one

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Participants at a PSLE bootcamp for science, run by tuition provider BlueTree Education, learn about light and shadows through a shadow puppet show.

SINGAPORE – Parents who wish to enrol their child in a PSLE bootcamp – a short, intensive preparatory course for the national examination – should bear in mind their offspring’s needs, temperament and routines. Here are some factors to consider.

Dr Anthony Fok, chief executive of education consultancy CPD Singapore Education Services, says parental anxiety that the child might be missing out on extra preparation, as well as peer influence, are key factors for the demand for such bootcamps.