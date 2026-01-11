Straitstimes.com header logo

PSLE bootcamps: How to decide if your child should sign up for one

Participants at a PSLE bootcamp for science, run by tuition provider BlueTree Education, learn about light and shadows through a shadow puppet show.

Participants at a PSLE bootcamp for science, run by tuition provider BlueTree Education, learn about light and shadows through a shadow puppet show.

PHOTO: BLUETREE EDUCATION

Venessa Lee

  • PSLE bootcamp demand is driven by parental anxiety and a need for structured, efficient exam preparation, offering reassurance and guidance.
  • Assess if the bootcamp meets the child's specific learning needs and if they have a solid grasp of core concepts, considering their stamina and stress levels.
  • Consider the child’s existing schedule to avoid burnout, and check the tuition centre's track record and if facilitators know MOE marking rubrics.

SINGAPORE – Parents who wish to enrol their child in a PSLE bootcamp – a short, intensive preparatory course for the national examination – should bear in mind their offspring’s needs, temperament and routines. Here are some factors to consider.

Dr Anthony Fok, chief executive of education consultancy CPD Singapore Education Services, says parental anxiety that the child might be missing out on extra preparation, as well as peer influence, are key factors for the demand for such bootcamps.

