PSC's new sustainability scholarship to help S'pore cope with climate change

Students seeking a career in the public service in the field of sustainability can apply for a new category of public service commission (PSC) scholarships from next year.

If successful in getting the scholarship, the students will have opportunities to work in different sectors of the public service, focusing on sustainability initiatives and policies, the Public Service Division (PSD) said yesterday.

In an address during a ceremony at Parkroyal Hotel in Beach Road, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is also the Minister-in-Charge of the Public Service, said the new scholarships will help Singapore build its capability to cope with climate change.

Climate change is a looming crisis for city states like Singapore, added Mr Chan.

PSD, in a statement, said the sustainability scholarships will fund both undergraduate and master's programmes, and are targeted at those with a keen interest in areas like climate change, clean energy, urban planning and green financing.

Applications open on Sept 1 and those who are selected will start their career in a role related to sustainability and circularity, the statement added.

Circularity refers to a concept in sustainability where products go back into the economy after being used, instead of being disposed of.

Mr Chan outlined three values that all the scholarship recipients need to bring Singapore forward - gumption, tenacity and mission.

The successful scholarship holders will be going to universities in Singapore and abroad to study a range of disciplines from engineering to political science.

Six of this year's recipients were from the polytechnics, he added.

One of these, Mr Taufiq Mohammed, 21, studied information security and forensics at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, and will be studying computer science at the National University of Singapore on the PSC Scholarship (Engineering).

He told The Straits Times that an internship experience at Open Government Products in his final year in polytechnic opened his eyes to the use of technology in the public sector and motivated him to apply for the scholarship.

Open Government Products is an experimental development team within GovTech which works on technology for the public sector.

Mr Taufiq said: "Looking at examples like the Singpass app and the anti-scam application Scamshield, I saw how building public-facing tech can benefit the Singaporean public."