PSB Academy launches $3 million initiative to help students amid Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - When Ms Jenny Tan, 21, enrolled in the University of Newcastle at PSB Academy (PSBA) in August, she was the third person in her family to do so.

Her father, Mr Sunny Tan, 54, completed a part-time degree in environmental and occupational health and safety at the same university eight years earlier. Her brother, Jeffrey, 24, joined its mechanical engineering degree programme in August last year.

Today, their father gives back to his alma mater by helping to organise seminars and networking events for students.

His dedication has paid off for his two children. They are among some 2,500 local students, or about a fifth of the student cohort, who will benefit from PSBA's $3 million Future Together initiative this year.

Under the initiative, students enrolled in selected courses offered by PSBA and its partner universities will receive financial relief in the form of tuition fee waivers, rebates, fee guarantees or study credits until the end of this year.

Eligible students enrolling from August till December, for instance, will have course fees waived for the first term if they are in the selected certificate and diploma programmes, and receive rebates of up to $6,000 on course fees for specific undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Some students who started their programmes before August will receive varying amounts of study credits to help offset course fees.

Ms Tan is among those who will receive up to $6,000 in course fee rebates. Her brother will receive $1,000 in credits.

Their father, who is now a director in a facilities management firm, said: "The initiative is very timely during this Covid-19 period and I'm very touched by it."

PSBA chief executive Derrick Chang said the school is determined to ensure access to quality education in such trying times.

"These times of uncertainties come and go, but this should not affect a person's education."

Future Together is PSBA's first initiative for students developed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the scheme, the institution will explore partnerships with other institutions and firms to offer more opportunities, such as job and internship placements, to fresh and mid-career graduates.