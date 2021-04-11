For Subscribers
Primary school principal reflects on lessons of home-based learning
Despite the struggles, students, parents and teachers alike found ways to cope with the circuit breaker – and emerged stronger
SINGAPORE - It has been a year since we went into the circuit breaker and full home-based learning. Many of us will remember worrying about how the Covid-19 pandemic would affect students.
Parents, especially those with children taking national exams, worried whether the children would be prepared to take these exams. Others were equally stressed about supporting their children for home-based learning, as well as looking after them during the circuit breaker.