Minor Issues

Primary school principal reflects on lessons of home-based learning

Despite the struggles, students, parents and teachers alike found ways to cope with the circuit breaker – and emerged stronger

The Straits Times
One year on, teachers, students and parents are more adept and confident in the use of digital tools.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    26 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - It has been a year since we went into the circuit breaker and full home-based learning. Many of us will remember worrying about how the Covid-19 pandemic would affect students.

Parents, especially those with children taking national exams, worried whether the children would be prepared to take these exams. Others were equally stressed about supporting their children for home-based learning, as well as looking after them during the circuit breaker.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Topics: 