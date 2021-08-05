Primary 1 registration: Four in 10 schools oversubscribed at close of Phase 2C

SINGAPORE - Four in 10 primary schools in Singapore were oversubscribed when the fifth phase of the annual Primary 1 registration closed on Thursday (Aug 5).

Of 181 participating schools, 77 had more children applying in Phase 2C than there were vacancies available.

The most popular school was South View Primary School in Choa Chu Kang, which had 134 children vying for 20 places. This was followed by Northland Primary in Yishun, with 185 registrants competing for 28 slots, and Nan Hua Primary in Clementi, which had 117 applicants eyeing 21 spots.

Fewer schools were oversubscribed this year in Phase 2C, which is considered the most competitive round of application.

Last year, 101 schools, making up more than half of the 186 participating schools, were oversubscribed at this point. At least 34 schools also had more vacancies for Phase 2C than earlier reported, such as Rosyth and Tao Nan, when successful applicants withdrew their names to apply to other schools.

The Education Ministry will announce on Aug 12 the schools going to a ballot for places. Last year, 99 schools held ballots at this phase.

Parents and guardians will receive the results of Phase 2C on Aug 17.

Those who still have not registered in a primary school can register for Phase 2C (Supplementary) through the Primary 1 Internet system, starting Aug 19 at 9am. The cap on the intake of permanent resident (PR) children at eight primary schools, including Bukit Timah Primary and Tanjong Katong Primary, will continue in this phase.

The measure is to "prevent any concentration of PR children in our primary schools, provide a more conducive environment to encourage interaction between Singapore citizen and PR children, and facilitate the integration of PR children into Singapore", the ministry said on its website.

International pupils can register under Phase 3 after all Singaporeans and permanent residents have been allocated a place under the earlier phases.