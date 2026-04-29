Smaller P1 cohort sizes for majority of primary schools from 2027 amid changing demographics

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MOE says it regularly adjusts the intakes of selected schools in response to changing demographics and new housing developments.

SINGAPORE – The Primary 1 intake for most primary schools will be gradually reduced over the next few years, starting with the 2026 registration exercise, in view of falling cohort sizes in the coming years.

“This will minimise the need for school mergers or relocations, and maintain a good geographical spread of primary schools for students across Singapore,” the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement on April 29.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, MOE said it regularly reviews national and regional demand and supply trends, and adjusts the Primary 1 intakes of schools in response to changing demographics and new housing developments. The ministry added that with Singapore’s birth rates declining over the years, there will be a corresponding fall in demand for school places.

There were about 38,100, 37,800 and 38,200 P1 pupils in 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively. About 36,800 children are expected to register for admission to primary schools in 2027. Registration for the 2027 school year will be from June 30 to Oct 30, 2026.

“P1 intakes of schools will need to be adjusted to align with the demographic changes and population shifts in the areas where the schools are located,” said MOE.

The ministry added that each school will continue to have sufficient scale to provide pupils with a range of development and learning opportunities, such as varied CCA choices. While demand for places in certain schools may exceed vacancies based on parental choices, MOE said there will be sufficient P1 places across the system and in each geographical area for all Singapore citizen and permanent resident children.

Primary 1 form class sizes will not change, said the ministry, with current classes in government and government-aided schools typically comprising around 30 pupils.

Though it was announced in March that MOE is reviewing the P1 registration framework, the ministry said the 2026 registration exercise will not be affected, and details of the review will be announced when ready.

Parents can view the registration phases and schools that their child is eligible for on the online P1 Registration Portal.

They will need a valid Singpass with two-factor authentication to log in to the portal, and only one parent is required to log in and submit the registration.

Those who require assistance may contact the school of their choice via e-mail or telephone (between 9am and 4.30pm) during the registration period.

Parents can refer to the list of primary schools and the total number of available vacancies online before the exercise starts.

The number of applicants and spots available will also be updated during each phase.

However, the numbers are not final and can change when applicants withdraw or make changes to their registration, MOE added.

After each phase, parents will be able to see the finalised information on schools that have sufficient vacancies to admit all applicants, without the need to ballot.

MOE said: “We encourage parents to consider a range of schools and explore how these schools’ programmes can best meet their child’s learning needs, interests and strengths.

“Parents should also consider schools reasonably close to home to reduce commuting time and ensure better transport options.”

Parents can visit MOE’s SchoolFinder for more details and view the list of schools that are within 2km of their residential address.

MOE also reminded parents to use their official residential address reflected on their identity cards.

Children who gain priority school admission through the home-distance category are required to stay at the address used for registration for at least 30 months from the start of the registration exercise. Anyone who provides false information, especially when it comes to the residential address, will be referred to the police for investigation.

Children who successfully register for a school based on false information or are unable to comply with the stay requirement will be transferred to another school with remaining vacancies.

It is compulsory for children born between Jan 2, 2020, and Jan 1, 2021, to participate in the 2026 registration exercise or enrol in the Junior 1/P1 programme of a government-funded special education school.