President's Scholar overcomes adversity in early life to emerge stronger

SINGAPORE - President's Scholar Elizabeth Ng was just 11 years old when her mother became paralysed from the neck down after suffering a fall at home.

"She had a severe spinal cord injury... and she lost all sensation and the ability to move her body," said Ms Ng, adding that the her mother's prospects were bleak, with doctors saying she would never be able to walk again and be bedridden for life.

A year later, miraculously, through therapy and persistence, her mother regained partial mobility and began to walk again - even if it was at a much slower pace than before.

Ms Ng, 19, who comes from a single-parent family, took on household chores and became her mother's main caregiver in her teenage years, with support from her grandparents and her church, St. Andrew's Cathedral (Mandarin Congregation).

She is one of this year's four recipients of the President's Scholarship, the most prestigious of all undergraduate awards given out by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The others are: Officer Cadet Govindan Solai Valli, 19, from Anglo-Chinese Junior College, Mr Eugene Chua, and Mr Andrew Lau - both aged 21 and from Raffles Institution.

Ms Solai will be the first President's Scholar to study international relations and organisations at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

Mr Chua will study history at Harvard University and Mr Lau will be pursuing a double degree in economics and English at Yale University.

On Thursday (Aug 11), they received their scholarship awards from President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.

Addressing the recipients, Madam Halimah said: "You have the responsibility to lead and galvanise different sectors of society to respond to the challenges that lie ahead of us. You will need to develop the skills to lead while making sure that differing views and concerns of our people are considered and heard."

Amid global challenges such as climate change and inflation, as well as changing local demographics, "governance has become more complex and will increasingly be so, with many new demands on the public service", she said.

"This also means the public service needs to be more diverse in terms of the experiences, backgrounds and strengths of its officers to respond to these new and varied demands," she added.

Madam Halimah said the PSC had widened its search for candidates by adopting a range of assessment tools for its scholarships and reaching out to students from more schools and polytechnics. It has also encouraged scholars to pursue diverse courses, work attachments and internships in different countries, especially within the region.

"Over the long term, this will help to develop good public service leaders who are exposed to different networks, cultures, and ways of thinking," she said.