President's Scholar overcomes adversity in early life to emerge stronger

SINGAPORE - President's Scholar Elizabeth Ng was just 11 years old when her mother became paralysed from the neck down after suffering a fall at home.
"She had a severe spinal cord injury... and she lost all sensation and the ability to move her body," said Ms Ng, adding that the her mother's prospects were bleak, with doctors saying she would never be able to walk again and be bedridden for life.
A year later, miraculously, through therapy and persistence, her mother regained partial mobility and began to walk again - even if it was at a much slower pace than before.
Ms Ng, 19, who comes from a single-parent family, took on household chores and became her mother's main caregiver in her teenage years, with support from her grandparents and her church, St. Andrew's Cathedral (Mandarin Congregation).
She is one of this year's four recipients of the President's Scholarship, the most prestigious of all undergraduate awards given out by the Public Service Commission (PSC).
The others are: Officer Cadet Govindan Solai Valli, 19, from Anglo-Chinese Junior College, Mr Eugene Chua, and Mr Andrew Lau - both aged 21 and from Raffles Institution.
Ms Solai will be the first President's Scholar to study international relations and organisations at Leiden University in the Netherlands.
Mr Chua will study history at Harvard University and Mr Lau will be pursuing a double degree in economics and English at Yale University.
On Thursday (Aug 11), they received their scholarship awards from President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.
Addressing the recipients, Madam Halimah said: "You have the responsibility to lead and galvanise different sectors of society to respond to the challenges that lie ahead of us. You will need to develop the skills to lead while making sure that differing views and concerns of our people are considered and heard."
Amid global challenges such as climate change and inflation, as well as changing local demographics, "governance has become more complex and will increasingly be so, with many new demands on the public service", she said.
"This also means the public service needs to be more diverse in terms of the experiences, backgrounds and strengths of its officers to respond to these new and varied demands," she added.
Madam Halimah said the PSC had widened its search for candidates by adopting a range of assessment tools for its scholarships and reaching out to students from more schools and polytechnics. It has also encouraged scholars to pursue diverse courses, work attachments and internships in different countries, especially within the region.
"Over the long term, this will help to develop good public service leaders who are exposed to different networks, cultures, and ways of thinking," she said.
Ms Ng, who was a student at Hwa Chong Institution, will be heading to the London School of Economics and Political Science in Britain in September to read international social and public policy.
"I just did my best in everything and gave my 100 per cent. I also didn't do it alone - I had the support of the people around me, like my friends, my church and my school teachers, who helped me along the way when I needed help with my schoolwork," said the former Gan Eng Seng Primary School and Nanyang Girls' High School student, who has an older brother who lives separately from her.
Ms Ng, who will join the foreign service after her university studies, said her mother's accident shaped her thinking and made her more independent and frugal.
The family, who lives in a four-room Housing Board flat in Redhill, has no domestic helper.
Ms Ng received no tuition or enrichment classes, and was on bursaries that covered her school fees in secondary school and junior college, as her mother had to stop working in a multinational corporation for a few years to recover. They also did not go on holidays, as it was not easy for her mother to move around.
Her mother found work as a data administrator four years after the accident, although challenges remain, especially when climbing steps and walking up slopes.
"Her hands are not very flexible. So for things like combing her hair or dressing - and even sometimes bathing - she requires assistance," said Ms Ng, who was president of the Nanyang Girls choir and ambassador of the Bicultural Studies Programme at Hwa Chong.
While it was tiring to juggle schoolwork with housework and caregiving duties, she said her situation allowed her to empathise with people who are struggling, physically, emotionally or mentally.
"I thank God for my challenges because they have opened my eyes to the different challenges that people from other walks of life face, especially people with disabilities and their caregivers," she added.
As a teenager, she reached out to several organisations, such as South Central Community Family Service Centre and NTUC Health, to ask if she could help out in any way.
She became a regular volunteer, organising activities for seniors and distributing food to those in rental flats, as well as giving tuition to underprivileged children.
Ms Ng said she hopes to learn how she can help address social issues through her university course, which will draw from disciplines such as economics, politics and sociology to analyse social problems and policies.
The other female recipient, OCT Solai, was drawn to the armed forces ever since her days in the softball team at Tanjong Katong Girls' School.
The Singapore Armed Forces scholar attended engagement programmes by the Ministry of Defence and enlisted in January.
OCT Solai said: "Even though there were some challenges in trying to keep pace with the guys in fitness, I just needed to train a bit more and push on."
Through her university studies, Ms Solai hopes to learn how to approach defence issues through the lens of subjects like economics and diplomacy.
"Growing up in Singapore, I've always been able to see how lucky I am to be safe and secure and I think the SAF plays a very big part in providing that security in allowing Singaporeans to live peacefully," she said.
Mr Chua, who will be flying off next week to study history on the PSC Scholarship (Teaching Service), said a grasp of the humanities is just as important as mastery of other fields such as data science, as it also equips one with skills in analysis and communication.
As a teenager, he began tutoring less privileged children at Ang Mo Kio Family Service Centre.
"For a long time I wasn't sure what to do, but that experience was very formative (and solidified) why I wanted to become a teacher - to be able to interact with students and mentor them, and help them love learning a bit more," he said.