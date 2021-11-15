For Subscribers
Preparing your child for Secondary 1
Beyond dealing with longer hours and more subjects, your child may also need tips on social media usage, how to make friends and coping with adolescence
When it was time for Mrs Sher-li Torrey's daughter Clarissa to choose a secondary school, they did a recce of five schools.
Over two days at the end of last year, after the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), Mrs Torrey, 44, and Clarissa, 13, tested travel routes to these schools, some of which required changing buses or switching to the MRT mid-way.