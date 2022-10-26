Preparing medical students to lead change in healthcare

The possibilities for what students may undertake are endless. For instance, fourth year Duke-NUS student Sivanesh Sivarajan conducted a statistical analysis of the outcomes associated with the treatment of stage 3 colon cancer, attempting to determine the optimal duration of chemotherapy for patients for the most effective treatment.

On the flipside, third year student John Low drew upon his previous experiences in an infectious diseases lab to undertake the Herculean task of analysing Singapore’s hospitalised Covid-19 population and determining if there are changing patterns and trends as the pandemic evolves.

Venturing from working with cell culture and viruses to data analysis was a literal breath of fresh air to him. “I really wanted the experience of working with large data sets, and I was trying to see what other forms of research were out there,” Mr Low says.

“The research was a good gelling of two disciplines that I’m trying to work towards – emergency medicine and infectious diseases.”

A constantly evolving curriculum

While the framework of the Duke-NUS curriculum remains fundamentally consistent, the faculty continually refreshes and revises it to capitalise on its understanding of what works and what is needed.

For example, Duke-NUS has recently revised its students’ initial medical school experiences by challenging them to consider some of the more wicked challenges facing healthcare right off the bat, such as recognising and dealing with social dimensions of health issues, says Prof Compton.

In the first week of medical school, students now have the opportunity to hear from and ask questions of real patients, hearing their stories and understanding what it is like for them to live with chronic conditions in their communities.

This also gives students an understanding of the resources available to the patients and the challenges that they face.

The stage is thus set for later parts of the curriculum, during which students develop the skills and competencies to take into consideration the role of socioeconomic, environmental, cultural, and other population-level determinants of health in patient care.

Constant analysis and revision of the curriculum not only keeps it up-to-date with current trends in healthcare but also makes it responsive to crises and disruptions.

For example, the Covid-19 pandemic made patient-facing time less accessible to Duke-NUS students, leaving second-year students unable to begin their clinical rotations.

The faculty took the decision to have those students go straight into their research year instead by delaying clinical rotations to their third year and allowing them to continue their education with minimal disruptions.

“At the time, there were two options on the table,” recalls Mr Sivarajan, who was one of the affected students. “We could have kept to the pre-existing schedule, but we would have lost a lot of clinical time. There was some doubt as to whether the restrictions would have been lifted in time to get enough patient-facing time to become confident doctors.

“But the faculty managed to execute the swap in a way that allowed us to acquire the clinical experience that we needed to graduate on time,” he continues. “That was the really impressive element.”