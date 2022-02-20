Pre-schools grappling with Covid-19 rules as more children, staff infected

SINGAPORE - The nationwide surge of Covid-19 infections has left many pre-schools struggling to cope as more young children are hit by the Omicron variant.

Eleven principals and operators told The Sunday Times that as more pre-schoolers and staff get infected, they are dealing with a dizzying load imposed by stringent, ever-changing health protocols.

In February, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) tasked pre-schools with identifying close contacts of confirmed cases for the Ministry of Health (MOH) and informing parents about cases.

Centres also have to ensure that children issued with health risk warnings (HRWs) have tested negative with antigen rapid tests (ARTs) before entering the school, among other things, they said.

Nanyang Kindergarten principal Magdalene Ang said the challenge grows when some parents do not inform the school that their children have contracted the virus.

"And we have to be on standby 24/7 to handle submissions, contact tracing and dissemination of information to parents and staff," she said.

To keep pre-schools safe, staff have had to prevent children from entering school premises if their parents failed to administer ARTs for those with HRWs.

Anglican Preschool Services deputy director of corporate services and Covid-19 coordinator Mabel Wang said one of its large centres has set up a separate queue for parents who have not provided evidence of administering an ART to their child.

The load of Covid-19 protocols and teaching is compounded when staff themselves get Covid-19.

Almost all the pre-schools that ST spoke to said they are manpower-strapped, especially those without a pool of relief teachers.

Madam Shirley Tan, executive director of Catholic Preschool Education, which oversees 10 centres, said: "The greatest headache is having a teacher test positive.

"Who's going to look after these children? They are not like adults, who can manage themselves."

There have been instances when principals had to cook meals for the school or teach in classes because their employees are down with Covid-19, she added.

After four of eight staff tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks before Chinese New Year, Little Kinder Montessori director Yvonne Law had to stagger operating hours to keep one of her centres running without overworking those who were still healthy.

"We were very thankful that our parents were supportive and understanding; and that helped us ride through that period when we had a temporary manpower crunch," she said.