Pre-schoolers show gratitude to healthcare, migrant workers

Thousands of pre-schoolers expressed their gratitude to those at the front line of the Covid-19 fight by sending messages of appreciation to healthcare staff.

They also packed food supplies for migrant workers.

A record number of pre-schools took part in this year's Start Small Dream Big movement, which is part of the President's Challenge.

In total, 53,000 children from 950 pre-schools spent 1.5 million hours working on community service projects aimed at teaching them kindness and compassion, said the Early Childhood Development Agency, which initiated the movement, yesterday.

Thanking the children for showing care and compassion, President Halimah Yacob called on Singaporeans to "work together to make Singapore a more caring and inclusive home for all".

Initiated in 2015, the movement saw 8,000 children from 150 pre-schools take part in the first year.

Since then, the initiative has gone from strength to strength, with 49,000 children from 820 pre-schools participating in last year's edition.

One pre-school which took part this year was the YWCA Child Development Centre in Outram.

It compiled a video conveying its pre-schoolers' messages of appreciation and encouragement to the healthcare workers at Singapore General Hospital.

The children also prepared mask cases and handmade posters, which were delivered by their teachers to the healthcare staff on their behalf.

Meanwhile, children from Greenland Childcare @ Punggol Drive collected and packed dried food supplies for migrant workers.

The supplies were delivered with the help of SG Accident Help Centre, a non-profit organisation.

Pre-schoolers also brought some cheer to seniors living in nursing homes who have seen fewer visitors due to safe distancing measures amid the pandemic.

Children from Little Green House @ Jurong West 502 prepared board games using recycled materials and filmed their own instructional videos to teach seniors how to play them.

Over virtual engagement sessions facilitated by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and the Community Chest, the children spent time with residents at St Andrew's Nursing Home in Taman Jurong and the All Saints Home in Jurong East.

AIC chief executive Tan Kwang Cheak said: "It is heartening to know that the virtual inter-generational visits and instructional videos have helped bridge safe distancing measures to connect children with seniors."