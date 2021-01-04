Polytechnics to offer new diplomas in AI, sustainability as they hold virtual open houses

SINGAPORE - From artificial intelligence to sustainability, four new diploma courses offered by polytechnics here aim to equip future graduates with the skills Singapore's future workforce will need.

School leavers looking to enrol in April can choose from 37 full-time diploma courses at Temasek Polytechnic (TP), including two new courses in applied artificial intelligence, and in architectural technology and building services.

Meanwhile, Republic Polytechnic (RP) will be introducing two new full-time diplomas in sustainable built environment and in environmental and marine science.

TP and RP, as well as the other polytechnics, will be holding their open houses virtually this week, allowing prospective students to attend admissions talks and webinars with lecturers and current students without having to be on site.

TP's Diploma in Applied Artificial Intelligence will equip students with the ability to develop chatbots, allow them to undertake object recognition projects to identify objects such as car plate numbers, and learn how to use machine learning and deep learning algorithms to develop business solutions.

Students will also be able to get industry certifications in artificial intelligence such as the Deep Learning Institute Certification Programme offered by technology company Nvidia, and gain practical skills at TP's AI Application Centre where they can develop projects in collaboration with organisations.

Upon graduation, they can become AI or machine learning engineers, applications developers and data analysts.

"With expertise drawn from TP's teaching staff and complemented by our partners such as IBM and NVIDIA, students will be well-equipped with the necessary AI skills to support the new digital economy," said Dr Eng Pin Kwang, director of TP's School of Informatics and IT in a statement.

Meanwhile, those who are interested in integrating technology in architecture can opt for TP's new diploma in architectural technology and building services or RP's diploma in sustainable built environment.

The courses will teach students how to design a smart building using technologies such as building information modelling (BIM) for virtual design, software simulations for performance evaluation, as well as automated systems for efficient management.

Graduating students will be able to start careers as architects, mechanical and electrical engineers, BIM software modellers or simulation specialists in building performance.

RP is also introducing a diploma in environmental and marine science, which will allow students to specialise in environmental and food sustainability.

Students will gain skills in earth and climate sciences, terrestrial and marine ecology, environmental data analysis, environmental management, sustainability reporting, and the circular economy.

Upon graduation, they can take on careers in environmental and water services, petrochemicals and semiconductors, fisheries, marine parks and reserves, research institutes, and government agencies.

The various polytechnic open houses will be held virtually from Thursday (Jan 7) to Saturday.