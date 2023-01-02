Polytechnics expecting thousands back on campuses as physical open house events resume

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s five polytechnics are expecting thousands back on their campuses this week as open house events return in full force, and are pulling out all the stops for prospective students.

The open house programmes, which run from Jan 5 to Jan 7, will showcase the polytechnics’ courses and facilities, as well as feature talks, performances and activities organised by staff and students.

All the polytechnics, which had to run scaled-down hybrid versions of such events over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, told The Straits Times that they will continue to run hybrid and virtual elements in 2023.

A spokesman for Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) said: “For two years, we had to hold primarily virtual events due to Covid-19. The restrictions lifted gradually and in phases, so in 2022, NYP was only able to run a very limited number of physical tours within the campus.

“All visitors at the time were checked for the prevailing prerequisites like vaccinations and tests. In January 2023, we will be able to hold a full-scale open house again. So we are pulling out (all) the stops.”

NYP is expecting visitor numbers to return to the pre-pandemic levels of around 10,000 over the three days.

Some of the polytechnics will host events well into the night.

NYP’s campus will open for visitors till 10pm on Jan 6, when they will be treated to a drone show and art projections by students on its buildings, alongside activities and performances.

Temasek Polytechnic will hold its first Evening Fest on the same day from 6pm to 8pm. The poly’s main plaza will be transformed with light installations, pop-up food trucks and live performances.

While physical events with music and food are back, virtual options are also available.

Republic Polytechnic (RP) will run RP360, a virtual campus tour where prospective students can explore its sprawling campus in Woodlands through the Web.

RP principal and chief executive officer Yeo Li Pheow said: “Prospective students can look forward to on-campus facility tours, booths that showcase RP’s range of diplomas, admissions and school talks with in-person and online options, course counselling sessions, also both in-person and online, and the launch of a new learning laboratory, a campus exploration game, student performances, and more.”

Singapore Polytechnic (SP) will also be incorporating virtual elements into its open house.