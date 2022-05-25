Pioneer faculty member now dean of SMU law school

A pioneering faculty member of the Singapore Management University (SMU) has been appointed as dean of its law school.

Professor Lee Pey Woan will serve a five-year term from July 1 as dean of SMU Yong Pung How School of Law (YPHSL).

Prof Lee, who is currently the university's vice-provost of faculty matters, will replace Professor Goh Yihan, who will take on a new role as a Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court.

He will serve a term of two years from July 1.

SMU yesterday said that Prof Lee was appointed following an extensive and rigorous global search that started in August last year.

In her statement, Prof Lee said that the school is a credible partner of key stakeholders - including government agencies, courts, the legal profession and select businesses - in advancing the interests of the legal profession and the community as a whole.

"Together, we can build on this firm foundation to realise our educational and scholarly ambitions to become Asia's leading law school," she added.

Prof Lee, who is 53, graduated from King's College, University of London, with a law degree in 1990, before receiving her civil law degree from Oxford University in 1992.

She joined SMU's now defunct law department in 2000.

After the university set up its law school in 2007, she was appointed as associate professor of law the next year.

She then served at SMU in different capacities, including as associate dean of teaching and curriculum matters and academic director for faculty matters.

SMU provost Timothy Clark said Prof Lee has been a dedicated member of SMU since its establishment, and has served in various management roles.

"The YPHSL, which is celebrating its 15 years of establishment this year, is at a pivotal point of its development.

"I am confident that Pey Woan will build upon the strong foundation laid by her predecessors and take the law school to even greater heights in its next phase of growth," he said.