Pick up tips and strategies to help your child prepare for the PSLE

SINGAPORE – If a child is struggling with mathematics now, is there still time for him to make a marked improvement before the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) in September?

Mathematics expert Yeap Ban Har, a textbook author and former National Institute of Education (NIE) lecturer, thinks so.

Dr Yeap said a child who is scoring Achievement Level (AL) 6 for maths, typically has his basics in place and should focus on solving problem sums well.

He will share more details on how to do so, as well as other relevant strategies, at an upcoming forum on preparing for the PSLE.

The Straits Times’ Smart Parenting forum on PSLE Prep on May 20 at Ngee Ann Polytechnic will also have a plenary session helmed by Mr Sng Chern Wei, the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) deputy director-general of education for curriculum. It will be moderated by ST senior education correspondent Sandra Davie.

Mr Sng will give parents an overview of the current PSLE scoring system introduced in 2021 and advise how parents can better support their children for the examination.

He said the scoring system aims to reduce fine differentiation of exam results and is part of changes to reduce an over-emphasis on academic results, and help students discover and develop their strengths and interests.

“I hope the forum will encourage parents to think more holistically about their children’s interests, strengths and learning needs in their growth, including the lead-up to the PSLE,” he said.

After the plenary session, there will be two breakout sessions where parents can learn ways to support their children in either English or maths.

The English session will be conducted by Ms Alexandra Wilson, a senior teacher from the British Council, who will offer tips to parents on how to help their children as the exam draws near.

For example, a child who is scoring AL6 for English should do targeted practice and practise spelling common words.

Ms Wilson added that some parents and students think that the longer the answer in the written papers and oral exams, the better, when in fact, the opposite is true.

“Answers that are too long or too complex, lose fluency, give more opportunity for error, and are often likely to be less cohesive than shorter, concise answers,” she said.