P1 registration exercise starts on June 29, to be fully online again

Primary 1 registration for next year will open on June 29, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

The registration exercise will be conducted online - as it has been for the past two years - and there will not be any in-person registration at schools, said MOE on its website.

This year, more Primary 1 places will be set aside to take in children who do not qualify for priority admission. The number of places reserved for this group will be doubled to 40, MOE announced last year.

These places will be parked under Phase 2C of the annual exercise, where priority is given to those who live nearby.

Since 2014, when MOE decided to set aside 20 places a year for Phase 2C, competition has intensified, the ministry has said.

Last year, one in three schools had to undergo balloting in Phase 2C for Singaporeans living within 1km of the school, up from one in four schools that balloted in the same category in 2014.

This year, MOE will also combine Phase 2A(1) and Phase 2A(2).

This means children whose parents are in alumni associations will not have priority over those who have parents or siblings who used to study in the school. They will now compete in the same phase.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing last September said the changes are meant to ensure that schools remain accessible, open and inclusive. He added that the number of pupils who can access a school near their home without affiliation has fallen in recent years.

The announcement in September last year drew mixed reactions from parents. Some parents welcomed the moves, saying it could make the system fairer. Others said they fear increased competition and balloting for places.

Property experts also chimed in at the time, saying sale and rental prices of homes near popular primary schools could rise as the new scheme prioritises Singaporeans living closer to schools of their choice.

This means those who can afford to buy homes near popular schools may stand to benefit from these changes, they added.

Housewife and Novena resident Y.N. Choo, 42, echoed these fears, saying she is concerned that more places will go to families who can afford to live within 2km of schools.

Mrs Choo, who is registering her son for Primary 1 this year, said she understands the need to improve diversity by increasing the number of places in Phase 2C, but is concerned that it could make schools socio-economically less diverse.

She said: "Under the new rules, a primary school could be very quickly filled with kids who live in specific areas, which could compound the problem of elitism in rich areas like Bukit Timah or Holland Village."