PCF pre-schools to set up home learning portal to aid parents

Come 2023, parents with children in PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots pre-schools will have access to an online portal with resources to help them support their children's learning.

PCF said yesterday that it will be launching the Home Learning Portal, for the parents to complement what is taught in school and what their children learn there.

The website will have age-appropriate educational resources on home learning activities, and also offer virtual classes.

The initiative is part of PCF's efforts to engage parents and to share knowledge on early childhood development and education.

PCF is Singapore's largest pre-school operator, with almost 360 pre-schools and an enrolment of more than 40,000 children.

From next January, parents will also be able to attend workshops where early childhood experts will share strategies and skills to better support their children at home. Topics could include outdoor activities and managing children's digital habits amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

PCF executive committee chairman Janil Puthucheary told participants at PCF's first parental conference, held virtually, that parents have had to find new ways of engaging their children, especially with the changes in routine brought about by the pandemic.

"We know that parents and teachers already do so much for their children when it comes to education. So, it's not about doing more... it's about how to do things better and have more confidence," said Dr Janil, who is Senior Minister of State for Health, and Communications and Information.

PCF chief executive Victor Bay said: "We have always been a firm believer that strong partnerships between parents and the school are key to the success of a child's holistic learning and development. This is especially so during a child's first years.

"The Covid-19 pandemic forced us to grow accustomed to the adoption of home-based learning, with greater parental involvement to ensure that our children can continue learning from home."

Over 1,600 parents and educators signed up for the conference. Among them was Madam Winnie Yap, who said it has been a challenge to engage her children meaningfully this past year, with the family spending more time at home.

"Without activities in place, it can be stressful and noisy, especially when you have to work from home, and we are not encouraged to head out during this pandemic," said the 38-year-old, who is self-employed in the education sector. She has four children, aged one to 10. Her six-year-old daughter attends a PCF pre-school in Sengkang.

"Usually at home, we do some story reading and play games... But sometimes, we run out of ideas," said Madam Yap, who will be enrolling her one-year-old daughter in the same PCF centre next year.