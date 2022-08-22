On The Ground

Pay hike welcome but teachers need more support

Money alone will not help them avoid burnout if other issues, such as workload and demands of parents, are not addressed

Education Correspondent
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Teachers were in school on Tuesday when news broke that they were receiving a pay bump.

One junior college teacher said he had just finished a class when he saw the news. His students applauded when he told them why he was smiling.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 22, 2022, with the headline Pay hike welcome but teachers need more support. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top