Parents, how about 'retire now, work later'?
If work is wearing you down, you could consider taking active breaks from employment to focus on your kids, with a clear intent to return to the workforce later
Are you too tired to parent? Do you sometimes feel anxious, frustrated and confused at having to juggle work and family? Are you trapped in the rat race of making a living and providing for the family?
The term rat race aptly evokes the metaphor of people behaving like rats in a cage, running pointlessly in the cage's spinning wheel. Much energy is expended, with little achieved.