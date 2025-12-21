Parents, here’s how you can get your slang-loving kids to speak, write better – no cap

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Parents should teach their kids to recognise when it is not appropriate to use slang, such as in composition-writing and speaking in formal situations.

SINGAPORE – Oxford University Press has declared “rage bait” as its 2025 Word of the Year, while Dictionary.com cast its vote for “6 7” and Collin’s Dictionary chose “vibe coding” .

These selections offer a compelling snapshot of prevailing cultural and social trends, particularly among the young digital-native generation, over the past year.

You may have overheard your children saying these very words, perhaps leaving you with a momentary sense of frustration as you struggled to follow their conversation.

Navigating the rapidly evolving vocabulary of youth can feel like deciphering an entirely new language.

But do not worry, the following chat has been decoded to help you “gain aura” (slang for boost one’s cool factor) with your children.

Lucas: Bruh, Jennie just posted that “I study only two hours a day” video again.

Zoey: That’s 100 per cent rage bait.

(Rage bait: Posting online content just to make people mad and argue in the comments, thereby driving up engagement and traffic.)

Lucas: Exactly. She’s just trying to aura farm at this point.

(Aura farm: Act confident or mysterious online to gain clout or admiration.)

Zoey: But it’s working for her. She is just vibe coding chill energy while everyone in the comments is like “teach me your ways”.

(Vibe coding: Creating an app or website using artificial intelligence. But among teens, it can mean doing something to evoke a certain mood.)

Lucas: Facts. Meanwhile, I post one chill pic and get two likes – one’s you and one’s mum.

Zoey: No cap, that’s a flop era moment right there.

(No cap: For real, not lying. Flop era: A phase when you are not doing well or not getting attention.)

Lucas: 6 7

(6 7: Pronounced “six sevennn”, not sixty-seven. Largely a playful sign-off or an acknowledgement without a concrete meaning, while some say it means “so-so”.)

Young members of Gen Z (13 to 28 years old) and Gen Alpha (age 12 and below) around the world have embraced such slang terms to bond with their peers.

“Language and culture are closely interlinked, so it is unsurprising that dictionary publishers have chosen these words to be their Word of the Year,” says Ms Samantha Tay, an English and creative writing specialist from Grade Solution Learning Centre, which provides online tuition.

“I must admit it is quite impressive how kids and youth these days have created an entirely new vocabulary. The sheer virality of it all is also mind-blowing, considering how the evolution of language typically takes a longer time.”

Social media platforms, such as TikTok, have no doubt accelerated the spread of slang.

“This is why expressions such as 6 7, mid (mediocre) and rizz (charisma), among others, crop up around the globe,” says Associate Professor Csilla Weninger, head of the English language and literature department at the National Institute of Education.

But she notes that it is not a new phenomenon, as slang has always been a part of youth language.

“We know from sociolinguistic research that adolescence is a period of linguistic innovation. This is true for all aspects of language, including vocabulary,” she adds.

Why children and youth use slang terms

Embracing slang is a part of growing up as kids move from childhood to adolescence. It helps them differentiate themselves from adults while also fitting in with their peers.

“By being able to use slang fluently, you show insider affiliation with your peers who can do the same, while marking everyone else an outsider,” says Dr Weninger.

Slang embodies a spirit of playfulness and rule-breaking within language, and this also adds to its appeal.

However, while it reflects today’s cultural and social trends, it is important for your children to maintain a good grasp of standard English.

Ms Tay says: “We discourage students from using slang in their school compositions and in our writing assignments. We don’t want students to write about how their characters were ‘aura farming’ or had so much ‘rizz’.

“They are, after all, still preparing for their examinations, and the Ministry of Education is still strict on what is allowed in compositions. Even ‘kiasu’ (Hokkien or Singlish for ‘fear of losing out’) may be frowned upon despite it being in the Oxford dictionary.”

She notes that some students occasionally slip in slang such as “skibidi” (mostly used as a joke with no real meaning) and “6 7” in their work, because they perceive these to be funny or creative.

In such instances, she guides them towards alternative, technique-based writing methods to achieve the same effect.

Being a strong advocate for reading, she encourages her students to pick up books.

“The more children are exposed to good writing, the more their language ability will improve. Books are typically written in standard English. That’s where students can pick up on what proper English looks and sounds like.”

Guiding kids to speak and write better

It is unavoidable that your children will use slang. Ms Tay recommends keeping up with the latest popular slang and adapt to its evolution, which is driven by social media trends. While some slang terms have become mainstream, others can get outdated almost as soon as you learn them.

This helps you to communicate better with your children and support them in maintaining a strong command of English.

She says: “If you want to teach your kids to use proper English, being fluent in Gen Alpha will be helpful. You have to know the terms in order to teach them how to switch to standard English whenever necessary.”

For example, when they write “Jennie is delulu” in their composition, guide them to use “delusional” instead.

Dr Weninger suggests you can show curiosity and interest by asking your children to explain the latest slang.

She adds: “We need to let teens own slang – it is their turf.”

However, it is important to help them see that while slang has a place in their communication with their friends, it is not necessarily appropriate for family interactions.

“When children use slang with their parents, this informal approach can come across as disrespectful. Parents may feel they are being addressed as one of their children’s peers,” says Dr Weninger.

“I’m not sure how many mums like to be called ‘bro’ by their teenage sons.”

Teach your children to adapt their language use – both spoken and written – based on whom they are talking to, where they are and how formal the situation is.

She suggests: “Share examples from your workplace. How do the ways you talk to your work friends, the messages you exchange, or the topics you discuss differ from how you interact with your superiors or clients?”

Such an understanding is also part of language development. Children who develop this skill are able to demonstrate empathy and social intelligence, and hence can speak more effectively and form better relationships.

She adds: “It is also a good idea for your kids to think about how we constantly judge people – rightly or wrongly – based on how they communicate.”