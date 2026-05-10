Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Mums and dads should make the most of parent-teacher meetings to better support their child's learning.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

Two former teachers share seven questions parents can ask at parent-teacher meetings. But first, parents should try and understand how their children feel about school, so they can identify points to discuss with the teachers. This is an edited version of an article published in The Straits Times’ askST series on May 22, 2022.



If you have school-going children from primary to junior college years, chances are you will meet their teachers soon.

Parent-teacher meetings or conferences are usually held twice a year, ahead of the June and year-end school holidays.

To better support their children’s learning, how can mums and dads make the most of these sessions? What are the important questions to ask the teachers?

Former teachers Tan Aik Ling and Wong Hwei Ming, who are now at the National Institute of Education (NIE), say it is important to have regular conversations with your children, especially so with teenagers who are at the phase where they talk less to their family members. Coax them into sharing what they think about their schools, their likes, dislikes and concerns.

Dr Wong, who used to teach English and maths at Singapore Chinese Girls’ School (Primary), says it is not uncommon to encounter parents at such meetings who look “blank”, as if wondering, “Is that my child you’re talking about?”

When you understand your kids, it helps you to identify points that you can discuss with the teachers, adds Dr Wong, a senior education research scientist at NIE’s Office of Education Research. She is also a part-time pro bono counsellor at a primary school.

Children are usually encouraged to join the parent-teacher meetings, to give them a chance to speak as well.

But be mindful not to shame your kids in front of the teachers, says Associate Professor Tan, who used to teach biology and lower secondary general science at River Valley High School.

She recalls having parents who would lash out at their children when the teachers give feedback. “Some of them would go, ‘See, I told you so.’ And then the poor kids would sink lower and lower into the chair,” says Prof Tan, deputy head of the Natural Sciences and Science Education academic group at NIE.

“These meetings are not scolding sessions. We are all there to communicate and find out how we can support the child.”

Most parents are given only 15 minutes to talk to the teachers, so make good use of the time, Prof Tan adds. For instance, it is not meaningful to ask about your kids’ grades when you can pore over their report books. If you need more time with the teachers, you can always schedule another meeting.

“Remember, there is likely another parent waiting in line behind you,” Dr Wong says. Moreover, you need not wait for these formal sessions to be in touch with the teachers. They are a phone call or e-mail away.

Still, to help you get the most out of your upcoming parent-teacher meetings, here are seven questions you can ask:

1. What do you see as an area of strength for my child?

Sometimes, you will find the answer surprising as children can behave one way at home and have another personality in school. Once you know these hidden strengths, you can help bring out these strengths in your child at home too. A possible follow-up question could be: “Can you recommend some activities to support and enrich my child’s learning?”

2. What is one thing I can do to help my child now?

Some parents may demand: “Tell me all my child’s problems.” This can be overwhelming and stressful for teachers, parents and the kid.

Focusing on one area at a time for improvement and change can help to make it easier for you and your child. A possible follow-up question could be: “Can you suggest what we could do to improve the area where my child is lacking?”

3. How does my child contribute to the class environment?

Not everything is about academics. You should find out how much your kids participate in class discussions, or how they are helpful to classmates. This is especially important because issues such as popularity and friendship can affect your children’s learning experience.

A possible follow-up question could be “What is my child’s attitude like in class?”

4. Who does my child work well with?

Do your kids get along with their peers? School life can shape how children develop social skills, which can affect their learning.

Knowing how your kids are doing socially, who they work well with (or not) at school can help everyone create a more successful learning environment.

5. How is my child handling the emotional aspects?

Frequent, open discussions about your children’s mental health are important. Talk about any emotional struggles that you see at home and ask the teacher what they see in the classroom.

It is a great opportunity to discuss resources, such as school counselling, that may help your kids process complex feelings.

6. Do you have any concerns about my child?

This question can never be asked too much. It allows the teachers to work together with you on possible areas of concern – emotionally, socially or developmentally – to better support your kids.

7. What can I do to help and work together with you to help my child do better?

You play an important role in supporting the teachers’ efforts. Approach them as partners and keep communication channels open.

Never go into the meetings asking questions such as, “Why didn’t my daughter do well? Why are her maths results so poor?” Do not find fault with the teachers or put the blame squarely on your child.

When you ask how you can do your part, you are acknowledging that you have a joint responsibility to help your child perform.