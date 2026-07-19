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Parents, are you fighting over the PSLE? Put your child first

Parents should put their child at the centre when it comes to major milestones such as the PSLE.

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SINGAPORE – In a classic case of “good cop, bad cop”, the father of the primary school child whose grades had been dropping for two years felt that the child needed a break. The mother, the “bad cop”, wanted the child, who would be taking the PSLE, to have more tuition.

The family did not think they could resolve the issue on their own and sought counselling.

Austin Leong, their coach and counsellor from the Recess Psychology and Coaching Centre, first spoke to the child. He discovered that the child felt exhausted from school, co-curricular activities and tuition, returning home at 7.30pm every day, with additional tuition and music classes on weekends.

Leong says: “Presenting the child’s fatigue opened a conversation with the mother, who then shared her own worries for the child’s future and the expectations she had to meet when she was younger.”

That was the first time that both father and child realised the basis of her expectations. But with an agreement to prioritise what their child was saying, the family decided to scale back on tuition to allow for rest.

Leong adds: “That seemed to help the family become closer, which I thought also benefited them in the long run.”

Conflict is common

When it comes to major milestones like the PSLE, parents may not always agree on what is best for their child. Counselling associate and family life specialist June Yong, from Focus on the Family Singapore, says that this is the norm.

“These mismatches are common because parents bring different life experiences, fears and expectations into parenting,” says Yong.

“The PSLE rarely creates conflict. It simply exposes and magnifies differences that were already there, but had not been tested. Also, most parental conflicts over the PSLE are not really about tuition or grades. They are about differing beliefs regarding what success looks like, and whether effort or outcomes matter more.”

For Grace Lio, a senior therapist from Mindful Bear whose third child Jodi is taking the PSLE in 2026, it was her experience with her first two children that led to diverging expectations with her husband.

Her elder children, national sailors, had entered secondary school through the Direct School Admission (DSA) scheme and her husband, a secondary school teacher, expected the same of Jodi. Lio did not. She says: “I was adamant that Jodi would not go through DSA as I saw how stressful and painful it was.”

In the end, Lio convinced him by emphasising how Jodi felt. “I had grown as a mother,” says Lio.

While Lio’s conflict was related to DSA, in Leong’s experience, the most common conflict is the “good cop, bad cop” scenario. This is where one parent applies more pressure through expectations or revision processes, while the other takes a relaxed, laid-back approach focused on mental health.

Impact on the family

Parents may decide that there are bigger things to worry about, but differing expectations can affect a child and, worse, a marriage.

It can confuse the child. For instance, if results were not ideal, one parent might reassure the child and praise effort, while the other might scold and mandate more practice. “The child may have to interpret that the approach to interacting with both parents should be different,” says Leong.

He adds: “A mismatch in parental expectations may lead to anxiety, stress and emotional distress. Inconsistent expectations may also affect the child’s social development.”

Some children may try to use those differences to their advantage. Yong says: “For example, a child may appeal to the more lenient parent to avoid tuition or study commitments. Over time, this can place the child in the middle of parental disagreements, and create unnecessary tension within the marriage and family.”

The marriage may even be affected as unresolved conflict can cause exhaustion and stress, and widen marital cracks.

Finding middle ground

What can parents do? A good starting point is for parents to list down their expectations with each other , and clarify expectations that have not been said or shown before.

Then comes diving deeper and trying to understand where each other’s expectations come from. Yong says that it is helpful for couples to be “curious” about each other’s fears and expectations, and try to understand underlying concerns.

Leong says: “I find that the middle ground comes with defining what their idea of success for academics is, and also approaching the topic with a touch of realism and acknowledgement of the present situation.

“After that, we explore the responsiveness (communication) and demand (expectation) of both parents before attempting to either choose or compromise on some agreeable expectations from both parties.”

However, both Yong and Leong agree that it is critical to put the child first. That also means listening to the child and not having a “parent-knows-best” mindset.

Rather than debating who is too strict or relaxed, Yong says a more productive question to ask is: What approach is most likely to help our child learn and stay motivated?

She says: “Focus on the child, not on winning the argument with your spouse. When both parents are aligned on their child’s best interests and unique learning style, they can provide consistent support and challenge in a way that builds the child’s confidence and progress over time.”

In her experience, Yong says that help or intervention is usually needed. “These conflicts tend not to resolve themselves, and patterns often recur, at each major educational milestone.”

Lio agrees. “Sometimes, it is useful for a third party to give parents perspective on the implications of their expectations.”

Strengthening the family

What is clear is that couples must first agree to put in the work, either on their own or with help, to try and bring their expectations closer.

Says Leong: “Working through a mismatch of expectations requires effort from couples. There are times when sharing a worry may result in a misunderstanding, leading to a strain on the relationship if it is not addressed. This strain may be caused by a combination of miscommunication, emotional fatigue and a perceived unfairness of roles in the relationship.

“But ultimately, working on both parties’ vulnerabilities can also be a large boon to strengthening the marriage and the family unit as a whole.”