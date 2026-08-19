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Parent volunteer scheme for Primary 1 registration: How does it work?

Around one-third of primary schools currently offer the parent volunteer scheme, under which parents help out at a school to qualify for a chance at priority admission.

SINGAPORE – Parents hoping to secure a place for their child in their primary school of choice may have heard of the parent volunteer scheme, under which they help out at a school to qualify for a chance at priority admission.

Around one-third of primary schools currently offer the scheme, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

But completing the required hours does not guarantee a place, with parents still facing a ballot if schools are oversubscribed.

Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) and Mee Toh School scrapped the parent volunteer scheme in 2026, while Hong Wen School and Rosyth School did so in 2025.

What is the parent volunteer scheme?

The scheme gives Primary 1 registration priority under Phase 2B to parents who have volunteered their time and effort in a primary school, provided they meet some requirements.

Schools are free to decide how they want to run their parent volunteer schemes.

Generally, the parent must join the school as a parent volunteer no later than July 1 in the year before P1 registration and complete at least 40 hours of service by June 30 of the P1 registration year.

Some schools select parent volunteers. At Methodist Girls’ School, for instance, applicants are evaluated and selected by school leaders, and only successful applicants are notified via e-mail.

Does being a parent volunteer guarantee a child’s admission?

No, it does not. If there are more applicants than vacancies in Phase 2B, balloting may still be required among eligible applicants.

Phase 2B – the third stage of the annual P1 registration exercise – also includes children whose parents are endorsed as active community leaders, or are members endorsed by a church or clan directly connected with the school.

Parents who sign up as volunteers typically do so because they are not eligible for alumni priority, or do not have an older child in the school. By volunteering, they hope to improve their chances of securing a place for their child in that school.

The earlier phases – Phase 1 and Phase 2A – are for siblings of current and former pupils of the school, or for children whose parents attended the school.

Critics of the parent volunteer scheme have said over the years that it gives an unfair advantage to parents who can afford the time, resources and expertise to volunteer in exchange for a higher chance of securing a spot in a school.

Why was the scheme introduced?

The parent volunteer scheme was introduced as a way for parents to get to know more about the school they are interested in.

In 1998 , MOE announced that parents who complete at least 40 hours of volunteer work for a school will be able to register their child in an earlier phase of admission.

The aim was to encourage greater parental involvement in education and build closer ties between families and schools. Schools also benefit from the extra help in their programmes and events.

Around one-third of primary schools offer the parent volunteer scheme today, MOE said, adding that the number of such schools has remained “fairly stable” over the last few years.

What do parent volunteers do?

This varies from school to school, and depends on what help is needed. Some schools interview parent volunteer applicants about their areas of expertise or interest that could be beneficial.

Tasks can include traffic or gate duties, supporting school events, and chaperoning pupils on learning journeys.

For example, Admiralty Primary School requires its volunteers to complete at least 10 hours of gate or traffic duties as part of their 40 hours. Their tasks can involve directing vehicles at the bus bay and helping pupils enter the school safely.

Another school, Springdale Primary, looks for volunteers to facilitate parenting workshops and help pupils learn about gardening. Some areas of contribution listed on the school’s application form include photography, design, finance or accounting, organising holiday camps, and helping children with special educational needs.

How many hours must parents fulfil?

The minimum is 40 hours, but schools can set their own requirements based on their needs.

In the past, some popular schools such as Nanyang Primary where demand for volunteer spots has outstripped supply, have required considerably more, ranging from 50 to 80 hours.

The hours may be completed by either parent or divided between both parents, where the school permits this.