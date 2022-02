SINGAPORE - Jill Lim has always been independent. But when she had to be on bed rest for almost half of her pregnancy in 2020 and needed help for almost every task, it put a strain on her relationship with her husband, Mr K.C. Meals.

His barbershop, Grease Monkey Barber Garage, had to close for three months when Covid-19 hit and most of the 32-year-old's expatriate clients later left Singapore.